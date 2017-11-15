Christmas Wonderland ice skating rink back open for business

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Christmas Wonderland in Pearl had to close Tuesday night after inspectors found an issue.

However, the ice skating rink is back open for business.

The inspectors found an issue with the way the exit signs in the building were plugged in. The signs on top of each door were individually plugged in. The inspectors asked that they are placed on one continuous loop along the walls instead.

Organizers and the staff overseeing the rink said there was never an electrical issue.

The business was given the green light to open for business around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

