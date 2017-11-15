JPD: August crash & shooting death ruled homicide

Related Coverage Jackson Police investigate deadly crash & shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police have released regarding the case about a deadly crash and shooting that happened in August.

JPD said the medical examiner ruled the death of 38-year-old Marcus Lockett as a homicide.Durr was shot during a domestic dispute.

Officers went to Lake Trace Circle to respond to the scene on August 25. When they arrived, they saw a silver SUV speeding away from the home.

Officers said Megan Durr, Lockett’s girlfriend, was driving the vehicle and he was the front seat passenger. Police later determined that Lockett sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso while allegedly involved in a physical altercation with Durr.

Authorities said Durr was trying to take him to the hospital when she lost control of the SUV near Ridgewood Road and Fontaine Drive. They hit a tree. They were both ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Durr died from blunt force trauma, and Lockett suffered blunt force trauma injuries in addition to gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that Durr’s 15-year-old son allegedly shot Lockett during the physical domestic altercation. He was questioned and later released.

A recently released autopsy report and medical examiner’s ruling determined Lockett died from a gunshot to the arm.

JPD said an arrest at this point is not expected and the findings of this investigation will be presented to the Hinds County Grand Jury.

This brings Jackson’s homicide total to 54 for 2017.