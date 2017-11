JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Mayes Street.

JPD said the scene is off of Lampton Avenue.

According to police, a man was shot. The officer was not injured.

No other information has been released at this time. WJTV 12 will provide updates as we get them.

JPD on the scene of officer involved shooting, Mayes St. near Lampton Ave. Unidentified black male subject shot. Officer not injured. No further to release at this time. Investigation is ongoing. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 15, 2017