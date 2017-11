RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police need your help in a stolen credit card case.

Officers said on September 2, the person in the photo used a stolen card to purchase items at a home improvement store.

Police need help in identifying the person.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police at (601) 856-2121.