Missing 13-year-old girl found; 2 arrested

Left to Right: Lett, Hinton

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A 13-year-old girl reported missing in Hattiesburg has been located.

HPD said  Jasmine Jones was found in Biloxi.

Jasmine Jones

Officers said Tuesday they arrested 23-year-old Natalie Lett and 38-year-old Shannon Hinton in connection with this missing person case.

Lett was charged with kidnapping and sexual battery. Hinton was charged with accessory before the fact of kidnapping and accessory before the fact of sexual battery.

Jones was safely returned to her parent, HPD said. The investigation is ongoing.

