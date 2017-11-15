Mississippi Families for Kids introduces ‘Help Me Grow’ program to legislators, physicians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Families for Kids held a luncheon for Mississippi legislators to discuss a program whose goal is to assist at-risk children.

The Help Me Grow Program is a formalized system that connects families to services to address their specific needs by identifying at-risk children and linking those families to community-based programs and statewide agencies.

By working with statewide entities to develop this public-private partnership, the program decreases the amount of time and resources families use researching available services they need while promoting a system that facilitates greater access.

The staff met with state lawmakers and health professionals to discuss the services they have offered to families in Holmes, Bolivar, Yazoo, and Hinds Counties since its inception as well as resources available to expand this program statewide.

Help Me Grow is supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.