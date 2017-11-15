Provine High School Mourns Classmate

There are heavy hearts at Provine high school this week. One classmate is dead, and the other is facing a murder charge, at just 15-years-old. It has been tough for the kids here at the Jackson school, but school leaders tell us they are doing everything they can to help the students cope.

“She was always happy and smiling. Just a good kid,” Principal Shawn Terrell said. “She was a good student, and we want to show her parents first of all that the school is very sorry for what took place.”

Alexandria Love is remembered for her loving personality and excitement for life. School leaders tell us her magnetic personality will truly be missed.

“Moral is a little low. We have called in counselors,” Terrell said. “We checked with the district office to see if we can get extra counselors to come in so that we can help.”

Police say the 14-year-old was shot Saturday night in presidential hills. The accused shooter, also a student at Provine appeared in court Tuesday. Bond was denied for the teen.

“It’s always sad when you have a teenager doing things like that to another teenager or just another human being period. Our prayers go out to his family as well. It’s just sad,” Terell said.

The school is in the process of planning some kind of event to remember Love.