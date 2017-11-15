Red Cross Training for Disaster Spiritual Care

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Region American Red Cross is working to increase its capacity of spiritual care responders.

Volunteers attended a training session Wednesday in Flowood.

Disaster Spiritual Care facilitates the provision of services that meet the spiritual needs of individuals, families, and communities, based on the understanding that all persons maintain values and beliefs which are impacted by traumatic events and are worthy of protection and culturally sensitive spiritual care in times of distress.

The Red Cross said the Disaster Spiritual Care program respects the fundamental principles of the Red Cross movement, assuring the message of neutrality and impartiality in a way that supports our mission.

This program provides consistent and reliable services in all regions, to all persons, regardless of faith tradition. The program is designed to be scalable, from a single-family house fire to a major mass casualty disaster.