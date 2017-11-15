Stay alert when cooking this Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Families across the nation will spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking next Thursday.

Mississippi State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said the National Fire Protection Association reports that three times as many cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year.

Chaney said there is a simple way to have a safe holiday.

“It is easy to get caught up in the festivities and excitement of the holidays, distractions make it easy to forget about what’s cooking on the stovetop in the kitchen,” Chaney said.

“Remember, unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires, so don’t forget to stand by your pan,” Chaney said.

Below are some tips:

Stand by your Pan

Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stovetop or oven.

Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling food.

If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, boiling or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that the stove or oven is on.

Keep in mind that you should avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking. Loose clothing can catch fire if it comes in contact with a gas flame or electric burner.

No kids allowed

Keep kids away from cooking areas by enforcing a “kid-free zone” of 3 feet (1 meter) around the stove.

If you have young children, use the stove’s back burners whenever possible, and turn pot handles inward to reduce the risk that pots with hot contents will be knocked over.

Never hold a small child while cooking.

Keep it clean

Keep anything that can catch fire—pot holders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, towels or curtains—away from your stovetop.

Clean up food and grease from burners and the stovetop.

If you have a fire

Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.

Call 911 or the local emergency number after you leave. Be sure others are getting out and you have a clear way out.

Keep a lid nearby to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.