2 arrested on child exploitation, gratification of lust charges

By Published:
Left to Right: Sellers and Crose

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  A Pass Christian man and his girlfriend were arrested for possession of child pornography and gratification of lust charges.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 29-year-old Breland Sellers was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.

His bond was set at $75,000. If convicted, Sellers faces up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Kristina Lynn Crose, 28, was arrested Wednesday by authorities.  Law enforcement charged Crose with one count of gratification of lust.

Her bond was set at $50,000. If convicted, Crose faces up to 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

