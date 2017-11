Related Coverage Jackson Police looking for missing man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man who was reported missing in October was found dead in Jackson.

Jackson Police said they found 40-year-old Christopher Sutton Wednesday night.

His body was found in shallow water near a wooded area at Fortification Street near Prentiss.

Sutton was reported missing by his family on October 29.

The cause of death is unknown at this time; authorities are waiting for autopsy results.

