JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 66-year-old woman is behind bars on drug trafficking charges.

Authorities arrested Shirley Harrington on Queen Christina Lane tonight in West Jackson.

They tell us a that a tip led them to Harrington and the three and half pounds of Hydro-Marijuana inside the home.

This is the second drug bust based off of a tip for the Hinds County Special Operations Unit and Richland Police in two days.