Bond set for 1 of 3 suspects arrested in Kingston Frazier case

By Published:
Dwan Wakefield

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A bond has been set for one of the three people arrested in connection with the Kingston Frazier case.

Authorities tell WJTV 12 that a judge signed a bond order for Dwan Wakefield for $275,000 Wednesday.

Wakefield, Byron McBride, and D’Allen Washington were all charged with capital murder.

Left to Right: Washington, McBride

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Bryan Buckley said Wakefield is still facing the capital murder charge.

Kingston was asleep in the back of his mother’s car when it was stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson in May. Law enforcement officers found the car in Gluckstadt hours later; Kingston was inside dead.

Picture of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier. Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Dept.

Buckley said they are still waiting for the case to go to a grand jury.

The other two suspects are still in jail with no bond.

 

