Deputies: Rankin County property owner holds alleged burglar at gunpoint

Rankin County, MISS. (WJTV) — The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said a 62-year-old property owner held a man at gunpoint until deputies got to the scene.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday off of Rosemary Road. We’re told the property owner noticed headlights shining behind his workshop. Deputies said he found 49-year-old Alexander Landry inside one of his cars.

The property owner ordered Landry to get out of the car and lay on the ground. Deputies said he tied up the suspect and waited for them to get to scene.

We’re told deputies arrested Landry. They said he burglarized seven cars on the property and broke into the property owner’s workshop.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Landry was driving a red 1994 Jeep that had fresh paint on it. We’re told the car was registered to a person from Bolton. Investigators are working to find out if Landry was legally in possession of the Jeep.

Landry is being held at the Rankin County Jail without bond until his initial appearance before County Court Judge Kent McDaniel. He is charged with seven counts of vehicle burglary and one count of commercial burglary. Deputies said he has two warrants for his arrest in Gulfport for fairlure to appear.

