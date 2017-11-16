Highway 49 Infrastructure Improvement Project Begins in Rankin County

JACKSON, MISS – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) held a groundbreaking today for the U.S. Highway 49 infrastructure improvement project in Rankin County.

Because of the immense multitude of the project, it has been divided into various phases. Phase I began Monday, November 13, on Highway 49 southbound near Siemens. This phase includes the removal of existing curb and gutters, and widening of existing lanes. Crews will also install new concrete pipes and extend existing bridges.

During the full duration of this project, lane closures on Highway 49 northbound will not be allowed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Highway 49 southbound, lane closures will not be allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On weekends, lane closures will not be allowed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on both north and southbound sides of Highway 49.

There will be no closures during major holidays including Wednesday, November 23, through Sunday, November 26. Lane closures will also be suspended Sunday, December 24, through Monday, January 1.

MDOT anticipates all phases of this project will be complete by fall 2020.