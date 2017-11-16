Hinds County deputies seize marijuana; 2 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are arrested in a drug bust in Hinds County.

According to the sheriff’s department, 26-year-old Damarion Scott and 34-year-old Joseph Young were taken into custody.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit along with Richland Police got a tip about drug activity on Briarcliff Circle.

“We continue to get tips of illegal activity which lead to arrests in residential areas,” Hinds County Major Pete Luke said. “Citizens ask for our assistance in restoring a quality of life for their neighborhoods and we want to do our part”.

Deputies seized 6.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana valued at $20,000.

Scott was also wanted out of Georgia for a parole violation for Burglary. Deputies said jail records indicate that Young has been arrested multiple times on drug and other charges in Hinds County.