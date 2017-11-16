JPD: Man shot in leg by officer

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to a second officer involved shooting on Wednesday.

It happened on Harry S. Truman Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said a 23-year-old man tried to get away from a traffic stop. After a brief chase, he got out of the car and ran away. We’re told officers later found him in the backyard of a home.

According to Holmes, officers believed the man had a gun in his hand and ordered him to drop it multiple times. We’re told they heard a shot and returned fire, hitting the man in the leg.

He is now at the hospital. Holmes said the man faces an aggravated assault on a police officer charge. The officer who shot him is now on administrative leave.