Lottery Study Commission Meets to Gather Facts

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. – A lottery has yet to come to Mississippi, but a commission appointed by House Speaker Philip Gunn is researching what this could mean for the state.

State leaders met today at the capitol to discuss positives and negatives for bringing the lottery.

For months this special commission has looked at the possibility of bringing a lottery to Mississippi.

The idea is to bring more money to the state, without bringing heavy financial burdens.

“There are people who don’t want the lottery, but we know that our people are playing the lottery anybody that does not believe that i am asking to just go across the river and you’ll see that most of the car tags are about 90% of them will have mississippi car tags,” Representative Alyce Clark said.

The information collected by the commission will serve as a point of reference.

We are told lawmakers will be able to look at the facts before introducing another lottery bill.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s