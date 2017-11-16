Lumumba issues statement on sanctuary city policy letter sent by DOJ

Related Coverage Justice Department sends letters to 29 cities regarding immigration enforcement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a statement Thursday about the letter sent to Jackson and dozens of other cities about information sharing related to immigration enforcement.

“The City of Jackson is firmly committed to promoting and securing safe communities. We unflinchingly uphold the canon of human rights for human beings. Racial profiling is patently illegal, violating the U.S. Constitution’s principle assurance of equal protection under the law to all and freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures. Furthermore, racial profiling is ineffective. It alienates communities from law enforcement, disrupts community policing efforts, and causes law enforcement to forfeit credibility and trust among the people they are sworn to protect and serve. It is my belief that the action taken by the City of Jackson to enact an anti-racial profiling ordinance is not in violation of the law, but to the contrary is an effort to undergird the long-standing ideals that are firmly cemented within our justice system.” -Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba

The Department of Justice sent letters to 29 jurisdictions that may have laws, policies, or practices that violate, a federal statute that promotes information sharing related to immigration enforcement. The Justice Department sent the letters Wednesday and Jackson was one of the cities included on the list.

The letter sent to Jackson was addressed to Former Mayor Tony Yarber.

The Justice Department claims the letters remind the recipient jurisdictions that, as a condition for receiving certain FY2016 funding from the Department of Justice, each of these jurisdictions agreed to comply with Section 1373.

The letter sent to Jackson says the department has not made a final decision regarding the city’s compliance with section 1373.

The Department of Justice periodically reviews the laws, policies, or practices of jurisdictions that previously certified compliance with Section 1373 as a condition of their FY2016 Byrne JAG awards. In addition to raising concerns about these jurisdictions’ Section 1373 compliance during FY2016, the Justice Department asked jurisdictions to determine that they will comply with Section 1373 should they receive an FY2017 Byrne JAG award.

Jurisdictions that were found to have possible violations of 8 U.S.C. 1373 will have until December 8, 2017 to demonstrate that the interpretation and application of their laws, policies, or practices comply with the statute.