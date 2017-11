HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – A man is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a train Thursday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of James Street and Milton Barnes Ave for a man struck by a train.

When officials arrived on scene they learned the man was attempting to cross the railroad tracks as the train was stopped on the tracks.

As the train began to move, the man was hit in the leg.

He was transported to Forrest General Hospital in stable condition.