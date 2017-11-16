MDOC officials find contraband at Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility

Regional Correctional Facility shakedown View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: MDOC Photo: MDOC Photo: MDOC Photo: MDOC Photo: MDOC Photo: MDOC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a shakedown at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility.

The shakedown resulted in authorities finding 25 cellphones, 18 cellphone chargers, five cellphone batteries, five pairs of earbuds, 66 bags of tobacco ranging in size from small to large, 58 small packs of marijuana and spice, one medium bag of spice, three large packs of suspected spice and marijuana, and 17 pills. Also, a large amount of canteen items were confiscated from one inmate for their possible use for extortion.

MDOC said the shakedown was a part of Operation Zero Tolerance. Officers surprised the inmates while they were sleeping.

“Considering the shakedowns are widely known by now, I was hoping that we would not find a lot of illegal items,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “But this isn’t an excessive amount compared to other places. I am also pleased to hear that the warden at this facility also was not happy about what was found because he understands our zero tolerance for contraband.”

Kemper-Neshoba Regional can house up to 355 inmates; there were 347 inmates in the facility when the shakedown occurred.