LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The only thing Alcorn State has to lose Saturday against Jackson State is their final regular season game of the year – said no Alcorn fan ever.

This year’s version of the Soul Bowl is in Jackson.

Alcorn has won the last two meetings in the series and is coming into this game having already clinched the SWAC’s East Division for the 4th straight year.

So while bragging rights are all that are on the line Saturday, that’s more than fine with this Braves squad.