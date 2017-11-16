Non-profit to help build homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Revitalize Mississippi is teaming up with Rosemont Human Services Inc. to help demolish old homes and turn them into housing for families with low incomes.

The new homes will be right across from Lake Elementary.

The goal is to turn an eyesore into something everyone can all be proud of.

“It’s all about putting pride back into the community from health and safety and being able to accommodate all the parents that actually walk their children to school this lot will become their pavilion where we will be able to have families that can wait in a safe place for their children coming back and forth,” said Cindy Ayers of Rosemont Human Services.

