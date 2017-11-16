Stewpot distributes Thanksgiving holiday baskets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Families in need in the Jackson area will have the chance to enjoy a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal, thanks to Stewpot Community Services and its supporters.

Miss 103 and other iHeartradio stations partnered with WJTV 12 to collect turkeys for Stewpot.

The non-profit is giving away 350 Thanksgiving meal baskets this year. The giveaway was made possible through donations from people in the community.

The two-day turkey drive was held Monday and Tuesday at the I-55 Kroger in Jackson.

The service organization says this is a way to help those in need who may not feel as comfortable coming to a Soup Kitchen. It allows families to have a Thanksgiving meal at their own home.

There are volunteers from all over the state helping hand the food boxes out. There’s even a volunteer here all the way from Kenya.

Each box comes with a turkey, canned vegetables, stuffing mix, sugar, and fresh fruit.

Stewpot will also serve a holiday meal on Thanksgiving Day.