CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — An Eastside Elementary student starts a food program by herself called Starting with Clinton.



Faith Taylor says she’s collecting food for other children who won’t have any during the Thanksgiving break.

She says the meals will be placed in backpacks, and send home with children in need.

Right now the program is only happening at Faith’s school, but she wants to change that eventually making it a part of the Clinton Public School District.