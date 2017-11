VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Some Vicksburg residents were experiencing low water pressure after there was an internal electrical issue at the plant.

Mayor George Flaggs tells WJTV the issue has been resolved.

They had to use backup power, but Flaggs said they are fully back online with full pressure.

Residents should see the full pressure restored within an hour.

The mayor said no boil water advisory would be issued.