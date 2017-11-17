Downtown Hattiesburg sees increase in business development

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Businesses flocking to downtown Hattiesburg are bringing more jobs and diversity to the community.

According to the Hattiesburg Area Developers Participation (ADP), downtown Hattiesburg is seeing an increase in traffic. Daniel Jayroe with ADP says, “We’re excited to see new businesses, whether restaurant, retail, professional services grow here. You can see how busy it is.”

Bliss Bridal, a full-service bridal boutique, just opened its doors November 15. Employee, Makenzie Crampton, says the owner of the shop has close connections to Hattiesburg, and wanted to come back to serve the people in Hattiesburg.

She said, “We wanted to be part of the growth in the community. We want to offer something that nobody else has, and we want to make those friendships and lasting relationships with people in the area.”

Hattiesburg native and Jazmo’s owner, Trey Sullivan, says he moved his business to the heart of downtown because of the culture. He says the recent boom in business has helped his business as well as others in the area.

“I feel a more thriving unique culture, and its prominent downtown. So its good to be in a space where I know that Hattiesburg is going to make a major move,” Trey said.

Andrea Saffle, Executive Director for Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association, says more businesses have started to fill vacant buildings and bring more options to the community.

She said, “The businesses that have opened here in the last year and a half are really getting that sense of feeling that people are behind them and supporting them and really want them to all do well.”

Along with growing businesses, ADP says the Greater Hattiesburg area is number one in the state for the 2.7 percent job growth this year.