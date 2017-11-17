Experts weigh in on harmful effects of social media

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — How much is social media too much? Child experts say it’s a growing problem.

“You would not give 8-year-old a chainsaw, why would you give your child a tool that has the ability to harm them until they’ve shown you they have the maturity to handle it,” said David Elkin of UMMC.

Elkin is a professor and executive director for the Center for the Advancement of Youth at University Medical.

“The younger generation, it’s sort of become like breathing to them, it’s what they have.”

Overuse of social media is a breeding ground for mental health disorders.

“Extended use of social media has been associated with symptoms of anxiety and depression,” he said.

The Royal Society for Public Health studies and ranks the five most popular social media platforms. Youtube tops the ranking as the most positive with Twitter in second place. The next three are among the most negative are Facebook, Snapchat and in the last place rounding out the list is Instagram, the app most detrimental to mental health especially in young people.

“Those three sites tend to focus on body image also on what other people are doing, and so we tend to compare ourselves,” Elkin said.

The study also calls social media more addictive than cigarettes and alcohol. Travis Finseth is a social media expert says social media can mess with the brain.

“Crack crack response when you’re like I’ve got to see what’s happening and get that little shot,” he said.

There are apps that allow you to stay on the grid without drowning in the lives of others.

“If you’re trying to clear your head there are meditative things like you mentioned headspace another one is simple habit then there’s a bunch of learning things that you can do,” said Finseth.

But more importantly, it’s disconnecting altogether and leading by example.

“Doing this at the stop light and the kids in the car seats are watching you it’s like when the parent says I don’t know how they learned how to smoke I told him not to smoke, from you dude.”