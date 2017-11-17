Gov. Bryant wants $7 million for community college scholarships

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is recommending that the state spend $7 million in the coming year to provide free community college for an unspecified number of students. He says it would help people learn job skills that could lead to good wages.

At Hinds Community College, students train in a Mechatronics shop. Mechatronics is a cross between mechanics and electronics — building a skilled labor workforce that’s computer savvy.

“17 years ago the way to the good life was get a four-year degree,” says Vice President of Career Tech Chad Stocks. “I’ve told my kids that and most everybody does. But with that comes debt and starting at the bottom when you enter the workforce.”

Over the last 5 years, the number of students at Hinds learning skilled labor has grown from 22% to about 34%. That’s above average when you consider that there are 70,279 students enrolled in community colleges in the state according to the Community College Board. 15,183 of them — or 22% — are in career tech courses. In 2017, the 15 colleges handed out more than $44 million in scholarships.

“Having a career technical degree from a community college, that allows you to go and get a skill that’s needed in the workforce today,” says Stocks. “Most students leave here with little to no debt and can make the same salaries or more than those that go get a four-year degree.”

Of the proposed scholarship program, Governor Bryant says, “This program will position Mississippi for long-term growth and sustainability by not only increasing the number of people participating in the workforce, but also the number of people gaining meaningful careers.”

David Creel, District Director of Manufacturing Training at Hinds, explained how they train students, “They might go to a welding class on Friday. They might do a machine shop class on a day during the week and then we also teach the electrical mechanical portions and PLC programming.”

That training leads to jobs. Creel is also the point man at Hinds working with Continental Tire. “Right now, our focus is developing industrial maintenance people for them.”

Bryant suggested a similiar scholarship program 3 years ago but lawmakers failed to fund it.