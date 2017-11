JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are looking for a missing 54-year-old man.

Officers said James Odems, Jr. was last seen on November 9 leaving his home in a silver Volkswagen Beetle.

If you have seen Odems, contact investigators at 601-960-1234.

Missing person: James Odems, Jr.-54, last seen on November 9th leaving his northeast Jackson residence in a silver Volkswagen Beetle. Call police with information. 601-960-1234 pic.twitter.com/9Y63zgZ5nY — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 17, 2017