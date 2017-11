JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools’ students are competing for top honors in the District’s annual reading fair on Friday.

The event was held at Cardozo Middle School.

Students participating in the fair displayed storyboard exhibits that reflect their love and enthusiasm for their favorite books.

There was also an awards ceremony. Each student was questioned about their storyboard by judges.

Winners of the JPS fair will advance to the regional fair in the spring.