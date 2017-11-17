JPS students praised for helping competitor finish race

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Mississippi mother praises a couple of Jackson Public School students for what they did during a recent cross-country race.

Kim Jordan’s son, Liam, runs for Gautier High School.

While competing, she says he pulled a muscle in his leg and didn’t think he would finish the race.

Instead, JPS students Joshua Dixon and Bernard Duncan grabbed his arm and got him across the finish line.

“We learn to help out each other when you see each other down,” said Dixon. “We just learn to help each other. so I just felt like he needed help, so we helped him.”

Jackson Public Schools shared a photo on social media to say how proud they are of their students.