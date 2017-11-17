Mississippi couple needs votes in adoption contest

MEADVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi couple wants to change the world one adoption at a time, and they need help doing it.

All it takes is one vote a day.

Before Matthew and Virginia Alexander ever met in 2013, both of them knew they wanted to adopt children.

Now they’re almost one year into marriage, and the only Mississippi finalists in a nationwide contest to have the nearly $40,000 adoption process paid for.

The contest is through a fundraising ministry called Fund The Nations. And the couple with the most votes win.

There are ten couples in the final round, and the Alexanders say they are now in second place.

The Meadville couple plans to adopt a child from Bulgaria. “So right now we have two clocks hanging on the wall in our home. One is set to our time, and one is set to Bulgaria time,” Matthew said. “You feel like you can’t make a difference when you look at the huge number of orphans in the State of Mississippi and world-wide. But for those who are called to adopt, that’s one ways that we feel like we can make a difference. But also for those voting, this is a way that they can get involved too.”

The Alexanders aren’t stopping with one adoption. They plan to adopt domestically and have their own children as well.

If you want to support the Alexanders, click here to see their full submission video and vote.

Tuesday is the last day to vote.