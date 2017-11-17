Mississippi jobless rate and payrolls improve in October

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s job market improved in October, as unemployment fell and payrolls rose.

The jobless rate fell to 4.9 percent from 5.2 percent in September, tying an all-time low set in May. Current surveys began in 1976.

That’s down from September’s 5.2 percent and last October’s 5.7 percent.

Fewer people reported having jobs, but more quit the labor force, decreasing jobless Mississippians to 63,000.

Mississippi’s jobless rate tied for seventh-highest among states, with Alaska worst at 7.2 percent. October’s U.S. rate fell to 4.1 percent from September’s 4.2 percent.

The separate payroll survey, economists’ top labor indicator, ticked up to a post-recession high of 1.15 million. That’s 6,000 jobs above last year, but 1 percent below pre-recession peak.

The U.S. Labor Department released figures Friday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

