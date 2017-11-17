Monster Jam driver visits patients at Batson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One of Monster Jam athletes stopped by Batson Children’s Hospital Friday to visit some of the patients.

Jared Eichelberger, the driver of Max-D, made a stop to build miniature Monster Jam trucks with some of the patients.

Monster Jam will also donate 100 tickets to Batson Children’s Hospital.

They also gave away Monster Jam-themed “Beads of Courage,” which give children a symbol of hope and perseverance to help them overcome their health challenges.

Monster Jam will be at the Mississippi Coliseum November 17 and November 18.