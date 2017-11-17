Closures for some Jackson streets as crews prepare for Bicentennial Celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews are getting ready for the Bicentennial Celebration and the openings of two Mississippi museums.
In preparation, North Street between Amite St. and Mississippi closed Thursday at 6 p.m.
On Monday at 8 a.m., the following streets will be closed:
- Amite St. between State St. and Jefferson St
- Mississippi St, between North St. and Jefferson St.
- North Street between Amite St. and Mississippi
City of Jackson officials said streets will reopen Thursday, November 23 if weather permitting. The streets around the Museums are: Mississippi Street, North Street, Amite Street, Jefferson Street.