Closures for some Jackson streets as crews prepare for Bicentennial Celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews are getting ready for the Bicentennial Celebration and the openings of two Mississippi museums.

In preparation, North Street between Amite St. and Mississippi closed Thursday at 6 p.m.

On Monday at 8 a.m., the following streets will be closed:

  • Amite St. between State St. and Jefferson St
  • Mississippi St, between North St. and Jefferson St.
  • North Street between Amite St. and Mississippi

City of Jackson officials said streets will reopen Thursday, November 23 if weather permitting. The streets around the Museums are: Mississippi Street, North Street, Amite Street, Jefferson Street.

