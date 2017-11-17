Closures for some Jackson streets as crews prepare for Bicentennial Celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews are getting ready for the Bicentennial Celebration and the openings of two Mississippi museums.

In preparation, North Street between Amite St. and Mississippi closed Thursday at 6 p.m.

On Monday at 8 a.m., the following streets will be closed:

Amite St. between State St. and Jefferson St

Mississippi St, between North St. and Jefferson St.

North Street between Amite St. and Mississippi

City of Jackson officials said streets will reopen Thursday, November 23 if weather permitting. The streets around the Museums are: Mississippi Street, North Street, Amite Street, Jefferson Street.