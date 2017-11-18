A Brave Brotherhood

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The three Brown brothers grew up Alcorn State fans and now all play together with the Braves.

Brother is a word that is commonlly used on football fields to express just how close the sport brings men together. But for three Alcorn State players, it means a little more.

“Growing up all we knew was Alcorn football, me myself, I’ve been at Soul Bowls since ’93,” said senior linebacker Christian Brown. “You know I done been at every soul bowl since ’93 so to start playing in the Soul Bowls myself and with my brothers it’s been nothing but a blessing.”

Christian is the oldest, Nick, a defensive back, is the middle brother and Matthew, a redshirt freshman defensive end, is the youngest.

