Fight between a woman’s husband and ex-husband ends in a shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating after a fight between two men ends in a shooting.
We’re told it happened in the 2300 block of Timber Crossing just before 7:30 Saturday morning.
According to authorities a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by another 32-year-old man.
One the men is the husband of the female resident and the other man is her ex-husband.
Police say the fight happened while the ex-husband was trying to retrieve their child from the location.
After the victim was shot he then drove away, and was later found by AMR and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation is on going.