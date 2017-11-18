Fight between a woman’s husband and ex-husband ends in a shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating after a fight between two men ends in a shooting.

We’re told it happened in the 2300 block of Timber Crossing just before 7:30 Saturday morning.

According to authorities a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by another 32-year-old man.

One the men is the husband of the female resident and the other man is her ex-husband.

Police say the fight happened while the ex-husband was trying to retrieve their child from the location.

After the victim was shot he then drove away, and was later found by AMR and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is on going.