From Farm to Freezer: A look inside the MSU ice cream processing plant

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State is known for many things. But did you know the university has its own ice cream?

Lauren Fluker got a look inside the ice cream processing plant.

From January to November, crews at the plant make eleven different ice cream flavors.

The Mississippi State University Dairy Processing Plant Manager, Eric Goan, tells us they make 540 gallons of ice cream a day.

He walked us through the plant and explained some of the ice cream making process, while keeping the university’s secrets.

When asked about the cream-churning process, Goan replied: “That gives it that rich creaminess that we like in our premium ice cream here at Mississippi State”

Once the ice cream leaves the plant, it goes to Mafes Store.

“What makes our ice cream so special is that we make our ice cream right here on Mississippi State‘s campus,” said Mafe store manager Troy Weaver. “It goes with our tradition. We milk our own cows.”

Weaver says their ice cream goes perfectly with football.

“Pair it with football season and this is the second most visited place on campus,” Weaver said.

The last day to buy the ice cream is on December 11.