Hundreds without power across the metro

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy is reporting hundreds of outages across the metro after thunderstorms swept through central Mississippi Saturday afternoon.

Entergy reports 1,230 customers in Hinds County are without power because of high winds and storms. This includes hundreds of people in Clinton and Byram.

Entergy says they have crews working to restore power to these areas and power should be back on around midnight.

Entergy also reports 563 people without power in Rankin County. We’re told power will be restored as soon as possible.

Entergy also reports 596 people without power in Holmes County. We’re told power will be restored as soon as possible.