Insurer says it shouldn’t have to pay for building collapse

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) – An insurer says it shouldn’t have to pay for the collapse of a building in a southwest Mississippi city.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that Hudson Specialty Insurance has sued in federal court in Natchez to nullify its policy, saying the policy was voided after the building owner took money from a previous claim but didn’t complete needed repairs.

The City of McComb sued earlier, seeking $370,000 spent on cleaning up debris after the building’s July 23 collapse.

Both the city and Hudson say Terrance Alexander, who bought the building in 2014 and operated Jubilee Performing Arts Center there, had been warned that roof drains were clogged and the roof was about to fall in. Alexander, who denies those claims, transferred ownership to Talex LLC in 2016. That’s who Hudson was insuring.