Jackson Police investigate 55th homicide of 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened in the 300 block of Greenhill Place near Medial Plaza.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, an officer saw a man lying on the ground during his patrol. The victim was near a parked vehicle at an abandoned apartment building.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department says the man appeared to have been shot in the chest and neck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to figure out how long the victim had been there.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police tell us they have no suspect information or motive at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this crime should call JPD at 601.960.1234 or Crimestoppers at 601.355.TIPS.

This is Jackson’s 55th homicide investigation of 2017.