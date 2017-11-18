Motorcycle officer injured after crash near Veterans Memorial Stadium

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police confirm an officer was involved in a crash on Saturday around 12:45 p.m.
The crash happened near West Street and Woodrow Wilson.
We’re told the motorcycle officer got into an accident with a truck near Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The officer was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to be treated. We’ve learned the officer has a broken leg. Police say he’s alert and responsive.
We’re working with the Jackson Police Department to learn more about the investigation.