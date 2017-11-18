Motorcycle officer injured after crash near Veterans Memorial Stadium

By Published: Updated:
Police investigate motorcycle officer involved crash on West & Woodrow Wilson | Photo courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police confirm an officer was involved in a crash on Saturday around 12:45 p.m.

The crash happened near West Street and Woodrow Wilson.

We’re told the motorcycle officer got into an accident with a truck near Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The officer was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to be treated. We’ve learned the officer has a broken leg. Police say he’s alert and responsive.

We’re working with the Jackson Police Department to learn more about the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s