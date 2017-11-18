Motorcycle officer injured after crash near Veterans Memorial Stadium

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police confirm an officer was involved in a crash on Saturday around 12:45 p.m.

The crash happened near West Street and Woodrow Wilson.

We’re told the motorcycle officer got into an accident with a truck near Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The officer was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to be treated. We’ve learned the officer has a broken leg. Police say he’s alert and responsive.

We’re working with the Jackson Police Department to learn more about the investigation.

JPD motor officer transported to UMMC via AMR with injuries following crash. He’s alert and responsive, broken leg and possible other injuries. Cause of accident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/6rG07XxUCE — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 18, 2017