Warren County officials investigating deadly crash

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an early morning wreck that killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

Sheriff Martin Pace says the wreck happened just before 2:30 AM Saturday on Gibson Road.

Pace say 37-year-old Reginald Lamont Flaggs was traveling east on Gibson Road when he lost control of his 2012 Ford Fusion and overturned. Flaggs was ejected from his car.

We’re told Flaggs was pronounced dead on scene. A woman passenger was transported to the hospital and later released.

Sheriff Pace says neither were wearing seatbelts.

The wreck is currently under investigation.