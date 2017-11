(WJTV) — WJTV 12 is holding its annual “Pack the Pickup” food drive for our friends at the Mississippi Food Network.

Crews will be collecting non-perishable items today, November, 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can stop by and see us at these four Kroger locations:

I-55 Jackson

Dogwood/Flowood

Madison Colony Crossing

Clinton

All of the donations will help families in need this holiday season.