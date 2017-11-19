Former Volunteer firefighter killed when his home catches fire

WARREN CO, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials say a man who spent the last 5 years saving people from fires in Warren County was killed early Sunday morning in his own home after it caught fire.

Coroner Doug Huskey says 55-year-old Danny Cogans was found dead inside his mobile home on Roy Young Road shortly after 6 Sunday morning.

Sheriff Martin Paces says neighbors called 911 at 6:03 AM Sunday. At this point several agencies are investigating but they do not believe foul play was involved.

County fire Coordinator, Jerry Briggs, says Cogans left the volunteer fire department about 3 months ago.

The 50-year-old had been on the force since 2012.