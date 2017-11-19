Jackson agencies searching for two men who drowned in a river behind water treatment plant

By Published:
courtesy: JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department and Police Department are searching for two men who went under water and never resurfaced.

Officials say it happened in a body of water behind the Water treatment plant on I-55 South.

We’re told rescue teams were able to save a 9 or 10 year old boy from the bank of the river. The boy was transported to a local hospital for observation.

Recovery efforts for the 2 missing men are underway. Multiple agencies including the Ridgeland Fire, Hinds County EOC, and MS Wildlife and Fisheries are on scene assisting the Jackson Fire Department Dive Team.

WJTV has a crew on scene and we will continue to update you when more information becomes available.

