Student at Millsaps College awarded prestigious Rhodes Scholarship

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) – Each year 32 students from the United States are selected as Rhodes Scholars. Those chosen will get to complete their post grad studies at Oxford University in England, and this year, a student from Millsaps College took home one of those coveted scholarships.

Senior, Noah Barbieri, says “it was the most exciting moment of my whole life.” After 14 applicants were selected out of thousands of other students, each were interviewed. And on Saturday the decision was made, “they came in and there were 14 of us in the room and they announced that two of us were Rhodes Scholars.”

A dream Noah has been working toward his entire academic career, but he wasn’t able to become a Rhodes Scholar without a lot of hard work and determination. Along with being heavily involved on campus he balances a triple major. But Noah says balancing isn’t a challenge when you have the support system he has, “I’ve had a lot of people who really encourage me throughout the process, I’ve really just been staying dedicated and make sure I’m working every day towards my goals.”

Including the professors at Millsaps College…even before he ever set foot on campus, “my senior year of high school, I got a call from one of the professors here, who also won one of the Rhodes Scholarships and he said hey Noah if you come to Millsaps you’ll have a great shot of winning and boy was he right.”

His post grad studies will start at Oxford University in October, but he says he doesn’t plan on staying away from his roots for too long, “I plan on pursuing a master in public policies from Harvard then I hope to work in the U.S. government and then ultimately love to come back to Mississippi and serve in Mississippi.”

But for now he’s still trying to let it all sink in.