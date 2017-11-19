Warren County inmate drops dead in jail cell block

Published:

WARREN CO, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace confirms an inmate at the Warren County jail collapsed while downstairs in his cell block.

Pace says other prisoners called the guards who then called emergency responders who tried to revive the inmate but were unable to do so.

The Deputy Coroner confirms the identity of the inmate is 50-year-old Tommy Hull.

Pace says it looks like Hull suffered a medical problem but an autopsy is scheduled for Hull and MBI is investigating the incident.

Hull was doing time for receiving stolen property and had been at the jail since September.

 

