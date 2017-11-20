1 dead in Walthall County crash

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly Walthall County crash.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Brandon Fortenberry, the two-vehicle crash happened Sunday around 2:53 p.m. on Highway 98 near MS 585.

65-year-old Martha Coleman died from her injuries.

Authorities said a Ford F-250 was driving down Highway 98 East. Coleman was driving West in a Nissan Maxima on Highway 98. Fortenberry said The truck tried to make a left turn onto MS 585 when it collided with the driver side of the Maxima.

Coleman died at the scene. Three passengers were in the car with her. Fortenberry said they sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured. The accident is still under investigation.